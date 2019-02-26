Athletics gets new world rankings system, IAAF confirms

Lord Coe says the rankings will enable everyone "to know who is number one in the world"

A new official athletics world rankings system has been launched, the sport's governing body has confirmed.

The IAAF says the system is designed to provide a more effective way of identifying the top athletes in each discipline by rewarding consistency and competition among the world's best.

It will be based on points, placings and importance of the competition.

IAAF president, Lord Coe said the new world rankings "will drive and shape the global competition system".

That includes entry into future major championships and will "enable everyone in, and interested in, our sport to know who is number one in the world".

The rankings system aims to incentivise top athletes to support the best competitions.

"For the first time in the sport's history, athletes, media and fans will have a clear understanding of the hierarchy of competitions from national through to area and up to global events, allowing them to follow a logical season-long path to the pinnacle of athletics' top two competitions," added Coe.

They will not be used for qualification for the IAAF World Athletics Championships, which begin in Doha in September.