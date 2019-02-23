Laura Muir: Scot has 'complete confidence' ahead of double title defence - Neil Black

Media playback is not supported on this device Muir records third fastest indoor mile of all time

Laura Muir has "complete confidence" in her ability to "win global medals", says British Athletics performance director Neil Black.

The Scot defends her 1500m and 3000m titles at Glasgow's European Indoor Championships, which start on Friday.

The event is the first of a long season for Muir, 25, who graduated as a vet from Glasgow University last year.

"I see an athlete who has complete confidence and thinks she is going to win global medals," Black says.

"That does not happen very often. What Laura is doing now is demonstrating her inner belief that it is going to happen and that is based on true belief.

"We have all seen Laura evolve as an athlete, as a performer and a person and I am incredibly impressed."

Muir's double gold in Belgrade two years ago were her first major senior titles.

She took bronze and silver in the 3000m and 1500m at the World Indoors last year before winning the 1500m at the European Championships in Berlin in August.

The Scot also broke Kirsty Wade's 31-year British indoor mile record by five seconds at the Birmingham Grand Prix last weekend, although the IAAF has said it will investigate her run if it receives any complaints about the prototype shoes she wore.

So far, athletics' governing body is yet to receive any complaints. Muir, in a record 48-strong British squad, goes for her first title defence in the 3000m on Friday evening, despite the 1500m heats just two hours before.

The 1500m final is the last individual event on Sunday night but despite the hectic schedule, Black backed Muir to complete a double defence on her home track.

"She has a very good chance of doing it and I actually think she thrives on it and we're going to see something special," he added.