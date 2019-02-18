European Indoor Championships: Ciara Mageean named in 16-person Ireland team

Portaferry's Mageean set a new Irish indoor record last week

Ciara Mageean will be out to build on her new Irish Indoor 1500m record at the European Indoor Athletics Championships at the start of March.

The Portaferry runner is one of 16 athletes named in the Ireland team.

World Under-20 high jump silver medallist Sommer Lecky will make her senior championship debut in Glasgow.

Lauren Roy and Conall Kirk are also included despite disappointing performances at the national championships on Sunday.

Mageean, 26, is currently ranked fifth on the European indoor list in the women's 1500m and ran an impressive four minutes and 6.78 seconds last Wednesday to better the record time she had set in 2016.

Along with Ireland's athlete of 2018 Thomas Barr, Mageean is among the more experienced campaigners in a youthful Irish team.

Castlederg's Lecky, a Commonwealth Youth Games gold medallist two years ago, jumped 1.90 metres to claim silver in Finland.

The 18-year-old is one of a number of Under-20 medallists to make the step up to senior competition along with sprinters Roy, Molly Scott and Ciara Neville.

There is also a place for 800m runner Kirk to make his senior debut, with the Annadale Striders running out to improve on a disappointing sixth place finish in Athlone on Sunday.

Ireland team for European Indoor Athletic Championships

Women's 60m - Molly Scott, Lauren Roy, Ciara Neville.

Men's 60m - Joseph Ojewumi

Women's 400m - Phil Healy, Sophie Becker

Men's 400m - Thomas Barr, Cillin Greene

Women's 800m - Siofra Cleirigh Buttner

Men's 800m - Mark English, Zak Curran, Conall Kirk

Women's 1500m- Ciara Mageean

Men's 3,000m - John Travers, Sean Tobin

Women's high jump - Sommer Lecky