Irish Indoor Championships: Barr barged off track as Reid has mixed day

Thomas Barr (second from left) is about to be knocked out of his stride by Andrew Mellon in the 400m final at Abbotstown

Ireland's athlete of 2018 Thomas Barr was barged out of the 400m final at the Irish Indoor Championships as another big name Leon Reid had a mixed day.

European 400m hurdles medallist Barr's race ended at the bell after a coming together with Crusaders athlete, county Down man Andrew Mellon.

Mellon went on to finish second behind Cillin Greene, who won in a European Indoor standard of 47.19 seconds.

Reid could only manage fourth in the 60m but did win the 200m title.

Defending both titles at Abbotstown, Reid clocked 6.89 seconds in the 60m to finish 0.11 seconds behind Tallaght's Joseph Olalekan Ojewumi, with Marcus Lawler [6.79] and Ballymena & Antrim's Dean Adams [6.88] also finishing ahead of the Commonwealth Games medallist.

Reid won the 60m title last year in 6.72 seconds.

With Carlow man Lawler not in the field, Reid did win the 200m title in 21.42 - 0.06 slower than his winning time 12 months ago.

Leon Reid could only finish fourth in the 60m final but did successfully defend his 200m title

Performance of the day was Phil Healy's new championship record of 52.81 second in the women's 400m.

The Cork woman was utterly dominant as she finished 1.14 seconds ahead of Sophie Becker, who achieved the European Indoor standard earlier this month.

Northern Ireland athletes Lauren Roy and Conall Kirk, who have also achieved European Indoor marks, endured disappointing afternoons.

City of Lisburn's Lauren Roy, after clocking 7.39 for 60m two weeks ago, could only manage a time of 7.49 as she finished fifth in a ultra competitive final won by Molly Scott in 7.32.

Runner-up Ciara Neville was also under the European Indoor standard as she clocked 7.40 with Patience Jumbo-Gula [7.44] and Joan Healy [7.47] also in front of Roy.

Conall Kirk only sixth in 800m final

Kirk ran in the European Indoor 800m standard as he clocked 1:48.95 in Athlone on Wednesday but was over seven seconds slower in Sunday's national final as he finished a distant sixth as Letterkenny man Mark English [1:51.77] held off Zak Curran [1:51.91].

The Annadale Strider's sister and 2014 Commonwealth Games athlete Katie, continued her comeback from injury as she progressed to the women's 800m final where she finished eighth in 2:12.93, with Siofra Cleirigh Buttner edging out Claire Mooney to win in 2:04.67.

Rio Olympics steeplechaser Kerry O'Flaherty had to settle for sixth in the women's 1500m as her time of 4:29.03 left her over six seconds behind winner Amy O'Donoghue.

O'Donoghue clocked 4:22.18 to finish 0.31 ahead of Ellie Harnett as Maisy O'Sullivan and world veterans champion Kelly Neely occupied third and fourth positions.

Donore's John Travers showed a fast turn of foot to hold off Paul Robinson to wish the men's 3,000m in 8:07:89 after running a four-minute mile in Athlone on Wednesday.