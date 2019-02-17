Laura Muir in record GB squad for European Indoor Championships in Glasgow

Media playback is not supported on this device Muir records third fastest indoor mile of all time

British Athletics have named a record-equalling 48 athletes for the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

Double European indoor champion Laura Muir, sprinter Asha Philip and hurdler Andrew Pozzi will all be defending their titles from Belgrade in 2017.

Pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw and heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson are among five former European indoor champions in the squad.

The event from March 1-3 will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Muir, who broke the British record to win the indoor mile in Birmingham on Saturday, will attempt to defend her 1500m and 3,000m titles, while Pozzi's inclusion is subject to proving his fitness.

Two other medallists from Belgrade two years ago are included in the team - middle-distance runners Eilish McColgan and Shelayna Oskan-Clarke.

Glasgow is the last major championships before the World Championships in Doha later in the year.

There will be a record nine Scottish athletes on the British team. including the nation's most decorated track-and-field athlete Eilidh Doyle and European indoor 1500m bronze medallist Chris O'Hare, who is making the step up to 3,000m.

For the second successive major championships there are more women (26) than men (22) selected, while there are 10 athletes set to make their major senior international debut, including Joe Reid, who is also the first athlete from the Isle of Man to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland at a major international championships.

British Athletics' performance director Neil Black said: "Competition for places has been fierce.

"With the 2019 World Championships and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games drawing ever closer, Glasgow is a great opportunity for our athletes to defend titles, win medals and show their quality on a major international stage."

Heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson will be aiming to repeat her European indoor success in 2015 when she won gold

GB men:

60m: Ojie Edoburun

400m: Cameron Chalmers, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Owen Smith

800m: Guy Learmonth, Joe Reid, Jamie Webb

1500m: Robbie Fitzgibbon, Elliot Giles, Neil Gourley

3000m: Andrew Butchart, Charlie Grice, Chris O'Hare

60m Hurdles: David King, Andrew Pozzi

High Jump: Chris Baker

Long Jump: Feron Sayers

Triple Jump: Nathan Douglas, Julian Reid

4x400m Relay: Joe Brier, Cameron Chalmers, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Owen Smith, Thomas Somers

Heptathlon: Tim Duckworth

GB women:

60m: Kristal Awuah, Rachel Miller, Asha Philip

400m: Amber Anning, Zoey Clark, Eilidh Doyle

800m: Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Mari Smith, Adelle Tracey

1500m: Sarah McDonald, Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie

3000m: Melissa Courtney, Eilish McColgan, Laura Muir

High Jump: Morgan Lake

Pole Vault: Holly Bradshaw

Long Jump: Abigail Irozuru, Jazmin Sawyers, Jahisha Thomas

Triple Jump: Naomi Ogbeta

Shot Put: Sophie McKinna, Amelia Strickler

4x400m Relay: Amber Anning, Zoe Clark, Eilidh Doyle, Phillipa Lowe, Laviai Nielsen

Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Coverage times

Friday, 1 March

09:30-14:00, BBC Two

18:30-22:00, BBC Two (not in Wales or Northern Ireland)

Saturday, 2 March

09:30-13:00 & 17:30-21:15, BBC Two

Sunday, 3 March

10:00-13:00 & 17:30-20:00, BBC Two

20:00-21:30, BBC Four