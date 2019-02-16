Laura Muir: Scot breaks 31-year-old mile record by more than five seconds

Media playback is not supported on this device Muir records third fastest indoor mile of all time

Scot Laura Muir smashed Kirsty Wade's 31-year-old British record to win the women's indoor mile in Birmingham.

The 25-year-old finished in four minutes 18.75 seconds, breaking Wade's mark of 4:23.86.

Muir told BBC Sport: "I knew I was in great shape. It was about winning the race, but also about running fast.

"I'm so chuffed to get the record on home soil. I knew the spilt halfway and knew I was there and thereabouts. The crowd were fantastic."

Her time was the third fastest indoors in history, behind Ethiopian great Genzebe Dibaba (4:13.31) and Romania Doina Melinte (4:17.14).

Muir will be hoping to defend her 1500m and 3,000m European indoor titles in Glasgow in March.

Bradshaw beats Olympic and Commonwealth champions

Holly Bradshaw won European outdoor bronze last year

Preston-born Holly Bradshaw also shone in the women's pole vault.

The Blackburn Harrier came into this competition in good form having won the British title in Birmingham with 4.80m. Back in the same arena she raised the roof once again with another exceptional display.

After sneaking over 4.71m on her third attempt she set the standard by clearing a season's best of 4.81m with her first effort. American Katie Nageotte and Greek Nikoleta Kyriakopoulou also cleared the same height, but trailed Bradshaw on countback.

The trio attempted 4.88m, which had Bradshaw cleared would have been a new British record, but they failed.

"To win with a season's best, I'm as shocked as everyone else," Bradshaw, the 2013 European indoor champion, told BBC Sport.

"I'm finally 18 months of injury-free preparations. I can go to Glasgow now with the thought of a medal."

Waiting game for Sharp

Scot Lynsey Sharp will have to wait to see if she will be selected to compete in the women's 800m in Glasgow after coming fifth.

The 2012 outdoor champion, 28, finished ahead of fellow Briton Mari Smith. However, Smith was runner-up at the British Championships and that, coupled with dipping under the qualifying mark on Saturday, means she takes her place in the squad.

London-athlete Shelayna Oskan-Clarke followed up her win at the British trials by beating her domestic rivals once again in two minutes 01.16 seconds.

Manx athlete Joe Reid won the British men's 800m title last week, but failed to record a time under the qualifying mark of 1:48.00. However, he rectified that on his second visit to Birmingham with a time of one minute 47.83 seconds to finish third.

Jamie Webb had been disqualified in that race but took second spot on Saturday (1.47.51) to earn his place in the team.