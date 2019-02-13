Ciara Mageean smashes Irish Indoor 1500m record in impressive Athlone win

Ciara Mageean finished 0.29 seconds ahead of Romania's Claudia Bobocea - the previous stadium record holder

Ciara Mageean took over four seconds off the 19-year-old Irish Indoor 1500m record as she earned a hugely impressive win in Athlone on Wednesday.

Portaferry runner Mageean, 26, clocked four minutes and 6.76 seconds as she held off a strong challenge from Romania's Claudia Bobocea.

The previous Irish record of 4:11.06 was set by Sinead Delahunty in 2000.

Letterkenny man Mark English showed a return to form as he won the 800m at the Athlone IT Grand Prix meeting.

With Britain's Ellie Baker performing her pace making duties to the letter by completing the first lap in 66 seconds, previous stadium record holder Bobocea and Mageean quickly broke away from a field which included former world championship medallist Hannah England and young Irish talent Sarah Healy.

After Baker dropped out, Mageean remained on Bobocea's shoulder until the start of the final lap and while the Romanian continued to battle, the county Down woman maintained her form impressively to win by 0.29 seconds.

"I'm absolutely delighted to come away with the win in front of an Irish crowd," said the 2016 European outdoor bronze medallist.

"The pacing was absolutely spot on and whenever she stepped off, Bobocea picked up the pace and I was happy to go with that."

Sweden's Anna Silvander was a distant third in 4:13.80 with Ireland's Claire Tarplee in fourth ahead of England as Healy [4:16.98] took sixth and Newcastle's Kerry O'Flaherty seventh in 4:22.44.

English, who won a European outdoor 800m bronze medal in 2014, clocked 1:46.92 to earn a dominant men's 800m win.

The 25-year-old's time left him 0.72 seconds ahead of US athlete Erik Sowinski with another Irishman Zak Curran third in 1:47.73.

Like English, Curran's time was inside the European Indoor Championship standard of 1:49.20 while fifth-placed Annadale Strider Conall Kirk was also inside the Glasgow qualifying mark as he clocked a new personal best of 1:48.95.

Kirk's time was 0.74 quicker than his previous PB set earlier this month.

Commonwealth Games 200m bronze medallist Leon Reid moved up in distance as he finished fifth in a 400m won by Dutchman Tony Van Diepen, who edged out Irish hurdles star Thomas Barr.

Van Diepen produced a strong finish to clocked 47.10 seconds - 0.04 ahead of Barr as Brazil's Ricardo Dos Santos took third in 47.44.

Reid was third Irishman over the line as his time of 48.44 seconds left him 0.11 behind fourth-placed Luke Lennon-Ford.