Kevin Seaward and Ann-Marie McGlynn set half marathon personal bests in Barcelona

Irish internationals Kevin Seaward and Ann-Marie McGlynn both produced personal bests for the half marathon in Barcelona on Sunday.

Letterkenny's McGlynn cut one minute and 49 seconds off her previous best as she clocked 71 minutes and 59 seconds to finish seventh in the women's race.

Belfast man Seaward's time of 63:38 knocked one minute and 18 seconds off his previous time.

Seaward, 33, finished 14th in the men's race in the Mitja Marato event.

McGlynn, 38, was five minutes and 58 seconds behind women's winner, Ethiopia's Roza Dereje.

Charlotte Arter set a new Welsh record - knocking almost two minutes off her previous PB - as she finished fifth in 69:40.

Kenya's Eric Kiptanui won the women's event with a 61:04 clocking.

Seaward's performance maintained the impressive form he produced on the roads in 2018.

The former St Malachy's College student was a brilliant fourth in the Commonwealth Games Marathon in Australia last April and then top Irishman in 15th spot at the European Championship marathon in Berlin.