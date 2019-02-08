British Indoor Championships 2019: Laura Muir leads Scots in Birmingham

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Muir wins thrilling 1500m silver

SPAR British Athletics Indoor Championships Venue: Arena Birmingham, Birmingham Date: 9-10 February Coverage: Live on BBC Sport app on Connected TV and on the BBC Sport website. Catch up via BBC iPlayer.

Laura Muir is among the Scots competing at this weekend's British Indoor Championships hoping to secure a place at the European Indoors in Glasgow.

World Indoor silver medallist Muir goes in the 3,000m, the event she won at the last European Indoors, which moves to Glasgow next month.

Fellow runners Eilidh Doyle, Andy Butchart, Chris O'Hare, Lynsey Sharp and Eilish McColgan also feature.

However, injury rules out middle distance specialist Jake Wightman.

Other Scots involved are sprinter Zoey Clark, middle distance runners Neil Gourley, Guy Learmonth, Sol Sweeney, Jemma Reekie and Adam Craig, long distance and triathlon competitor Beth Potter and high jumpers Nikki Manson, Emma Nuttall and David Smith.