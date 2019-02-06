Laura Muir breaks own Scottish indoor 800m record in Poland

Laura Muir competing at last year's Diamond League event in Belgium

Laura Muir broke her own Scottish indoor record over 800m as she finished second by the narrowest of margins at the Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland.

Ethiopia's Habitam Alemu finished just 100th of a second ahead of the Scot.

Muir's mark of 1:59.50 was 0.19 seconds quicker than her time at the Scottish Indoor Championships last year.

The 25-year-old will compete in the 3,000m at this weekend's British Championships.

The Birmingham event acts as trials for the European Indoor Championship, which take place in Glasgow next month.

Muir won gold medals over 1500m and 3,000m at the European Indoors in Belgrade in 2017.