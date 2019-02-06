Dwain Chambers to race at British Indoor Championships at age 40

Chambers' 60m personal best of 6.42 seconds places him fifth on the all-time global list

Spar British Athletics Indoor Championships Venue: Arena Birmingham, Birmingham Date: 9-10 February

Former world indoor champion Dwain Chambers is to make his latest return to athletics at the age of 40 when he lines up in the 60m at the British Indoor Championships on Saturday.

He was banned for doping in 2004 but returned to the sport in 2006 and won the 60m world indoor title in 2010.

Chambers has only competed twice since officially retiring in July 2017.

His time of 6.70 seconds at the Lee Valley December Open was the 17th quickest in the UK last year.

The top two in Birmingham will automatically be selected for next month's European Indoors in Glasgow, provided they meet the qualifying time of 6.60secs.

Chambers, who last ran for Great Britain in 2014, attempted to break into American football during his two-year doping ban and did so again in 2007, before an unsuccessful trial spell at rugby league club Castleford Tigers in 2008.

He took gold at the World Indoors in Doha in 2010 and bronze two years later in Istanbul.