Zoey Clark 'desperate' for spot on GB team at home European Indoors

Clark, already a double 4x400m world medallist, claimed two medals at the Scottish Senior Championships

Aberdeen 400m runner Zoey Clark says she is "desperate" to be on the British team for the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

The 24-year-old is aiming to qualify at the British Indoors in Birmingham next month.

And on the back of securing two medals at the Scottish Senior Championships, she wants to ensure a return to the Emirates Arena in March.

"Making the GB team for the European Indoors is such a big goal," she said.

"I'd just love to come back here and compete in front of a Scottish crowd.

"You don't get too many chances like that in your career and a full house with Scots cheering me on at the Emirates would be a fantastic experience."

Double world relay medallist Clark took silver at the Scottish Seniors in the 60m, her time of 7.42 seconds placing her fifth on the Scottish all-time list for that distance, despite being a 400m runner.

She won gold in the 200m, her sixth race of the day, in a time of 23.60 seconds, just two hundredths of a second short of her own national record set a year ago.

"When I ran that 23.58 last year, it was only my second race that day. So to get so close to that time and win gold this year in my sixth race of the day is really pleasing," Clark added.