Phil Healy: Cork woman earns impressive indoor 400m win in Vienna

Phil Healy is aiming to compete at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow in early March

Cork athlete Phil Healy moved to the top of the European indoor 400m rankings after a superb win in Vienna.

Healy, 24, finished ahead of last year's European outdoor bronze medallist Dutchwoman Lisanne de Witte as she clocked 52.31 seconds.

British star Eilidh Doyle, who won bronze in the event at last year's World Indoor Championships, was third in 53.08.

Healy's indoors personal best is 52.08 which she set in Vienna last year.

The Irish woman's time is also the second fastest in the world this year although it is early in the indoor season.

The Cork athlete produced outstanding form outdoors last summer as she improved the Irish 100m record to 11.28 seconds while becoming the first Irishwoman to duck under 23 seconds for 200m as she clocked 22.99.

Healy's main target for the indoor campaign will be the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow in early March while her outdoors target will be the World Championships which take place in Doha from 28 September to 6 October.