NI International Cross Country: McCormack in field for Dundonald race

Fionnuala McCormack's last competitive race was the Antrim International Cross in January 2018

Two-time European cross country winner Fionnuala McCormack will take part in the Northern Ireland International Cross Country on Saturday.

McCormack, 34, will be targeting her third win in the event.

The double Olympian is part of a world-class field that also features Kenya's Pauline Kamulu, the fastest 10,000m in the world last year.

Ethiopia's Meskerem Mamo and former European champion Gemma Steel will also compete at the Dundonald course.

The men's race will feature Bahrain's Asian Games 5,000m champion Birhanu Balew and Olympic silver medallist Paul Tanui of Kenya.

McCormack has competed for Ireland on a record 35 occasions on both track and cross country, including 15 appearances in the European Cross Country.

Her races culminated in individual gold medals in Slovenia in 2011 and Budapest the following year to become the first woman ever to successfully defend her title.

McCormack is competing in her first cross country race in a year after taking time out following parenthood.

She has an impressive record in the Northern Ireland International Cross Country with her two wins from five appearances coming at Antrim in 2012 and 2013.