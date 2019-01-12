Great Stirling Cross Country: Laura Muir leads Great Britain to relay win

Muir helped GB win the 4x1km relay for the fifth year in a row, after the event moved from Edinburgh

British middle-distance star Laura Muir began a busy 2019 schedule by anchoring Great Britain to victory in the Great Stirling Cross Country mixed relay.

Fellow Scot Jamie Williamson and English pair Alex Bell and Phil Sesemann handed Muir a lead she was never going to lose as she romped home.

Muir, 25, ran four minutes and 38 seconds for the final kilometre as GB finished in 17 minutes and 36 seconds.

Europe finished second and took overall victory, with United States in third.

"The team set it up great for me and I just had to be strong at the finish," Muir told BBC Sport. "I love racing on home soil so it was a great opportunity."

Muir, who hopes to win a World Championships title later this year in Doha after winning European 1500m gold last summer, heads to South Africa on Sunday for warm-weather altitude training before returning to Britain for the indoor season.

She will then compete in the British Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham on 9-10 February, which will act as trials for the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow from 1-3 March.

Earlier in Stirling, Britain's Charlotte Arter led the women's 6km race heading into the final lap but ultimately had to settle for second place behind German Elena Burkard, competing for Europe.

American Hillary Bor took the men's 8km title in a dramatic sprint finish, with the first four runners all completing within a second of each other.

Bor edged out Eritrean-born Swede Napoleon Solomon, competing for Europe, in an uphill finale to win in 23 minutes and 48 seconds, with Moroccan-born Spaniard Adel Mechaal and Kenyan-American Leonard Korir, winner of the event in Edinburgh for the past two years, third and fourth respectively in 23:49.