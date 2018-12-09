European Cross Country: US-born Newcastle athlete Ryan Forsyth fourth in Tilburg U23 race

Ryan Forsyth clocked 13:41.19 for 5000m earlier this year

US-born Newcastle athlete Ryan Forsyth ran a superb race to finish fourth for Ireland in the men's under-23 race at the European Cross Country Championships in Tilburg.

The University of Colorado athlete was pipped for bronze by France's Hugo Hay after being prominent throughout.

Forsyth, 22, clocked 13:41.19 for 5000m on the track in April and won the Irish title over the distance in July.

Sarah Healy was ninth in the women's junior race after suffering a fall.

Forsyth finished 11th in the NCAA Cross Country Championships in the US last month and was tipped to challenge for a top-10 place in the Netherlands.

However, the US collegiate star clearly didn't set his sights that low as he led the field on lap one and was in third place midway through the final lap in a race run in muddy underfoot conditions.

But Hay managed to overhaul the Irish hopeful in the closing half lap to take third as his French team-mate Jimmy Gressier retained the title ahead of Germany's Eritrean-born Samuel Fitwi.

Forsyth's time of 23 minutes and 49 seconds left him 12 seconds behind the winner.

Double European U18 track champion Sarah Healy lost ground as a result of her fall midway through the women's junior race

Healy falls while well placed

In the women's junior event, double European track under-18 champion Healy fell just before halfway while well placed as she eventually finished 17 seconds behind Italy's winner Nadia Battocletti.

Healy's tumble also dashed Irish team hopes as she finished just behind eighth-placed team-mate Emma O'Brien.

The Irish led the teams stats after lap one was but eventually were sixth.

Stephanie Cotter, who had been prominent early on, dropped back to 25th spot and with only three to score this year, that left Ireland three points behind bronze medal winners Turkey.

Amelia Quirk was also brought down in Healy's fall but her fifth place helped Britain clinch the women's under-20 gold ahead of hosts, the Netherlands.

Battocletti clocked 13 minutes and 46 seconds which left her a second ahead of Switzerland's Delia Sclabas with Turkey's Inci Kalkan taking the bronze.

Ciara Mageean's best performance at the European Cross Country was seventh in the U20 race in 2010

Mageean leads Irish senior women's hopes

Ciara Mageean will hope the tricky underfoot conditions will not hinder her chances of a strong run in the women's senior race in in Tilburg.

The Portaferry woman landed her first Irish Senior Cross Country title last month but Sunday's race will be a major step up in the class from that event.

Turkey's Kenyan-born Yasemin Can will be aiming for a third straight title.

Dutch woman Susan Krumins and Norway's three-times bronze medallist Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal may also contend.

In Sifan Hassan's absence because of illness, Krumins looks to be main home hope - 10 years after winning the Under-23 title in Brussels at her only other appearance at the championships.

British trials winner Charlotte Arter and her team-mate and twice individual silver medallist Kate Avery are also likely to be in the individual shake up along with Switzerland's Fabienne Schlumpf, Romania's fourth placer from 2017 Roxana Barca, Spain's Trihas Gebre plus Portugal's 2010 winner Jessica Augusto and compatriot Sara Moreira.

Mageean's Irish team-mates include Letterkenny's Irish Championships runner-up Annmarie McGlynn, Armagh AC's Fionnuala Ross and Newcastle AC's Rio Olympic steeplechaser Kerry O'Flaherty.

Kevin Dooney will lead the Irish men's title in Tilburg

The Irish champion's best previous performance in the European tests was a seventh place in the junior event in 2010 and a similar finish this weekend would represent an excellent performance by the 26-year-old.

The Irish senior women earned team gold in 2012 and bronze in 2014 and 2015 but minus twice individual champion Fionnuala McCormack, a repeat medal-winning performance looks unlikely this year.

Belfast man Stephen Scullion is part of the Irish senior men's squad which includes national champion Kevin Dooney and Sean Tobin.

Clonmel man Tobin was the top Irish male finisher in 15th spot 12 months ago.

The championships also features the second running of the mixed relay with 3:54 miler from 2014 Paul Robinson joined by John Travers, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner and Claire Tarplee in the Irish quartet.

Ireland team

Senior men: Kevin Dooney (Raheny), Sean Tobin (Clonmel), Kevin Maunsell (Clonmel), Mick Clohisey (Raheny), Stephen Scullion (Clonliffe), Kevin Batt (DSD)

Senior women: Ciara Mageean (UCD), Ann Marie McGlynn (Letterkenny), Fionnuala Ross (Armagh AC), Michelle Finn (Leevale), Sara Treacy (Dunboyne), Kerry O'Flaherty (Newcastle & District)

U23 men: Brian Fay (Raheny), Ryan Forsyth (Newcastle), Paul O'Donnell (DSD), Cathal Doyle (Clonliffe), Garry Campbell (Dunleer), Jack O'Leary (Mullingar)

U23 women: Fian Sweeney (Dublin City Harriers), Eilish Flanagan (Carmen runners), Aoibhe Richardson (Kilkenny City Harriers), Roisin Flanagan (Carmen runners), Sorcha McAlister (Westport)

U20 men: Darragh McElhinney (Bantry), Sean O'Leary (Clonliffe), Jamie Battle (Mullingar), Fintan Stewart (City of Derry AC Spartans), Daire Finn (Dublin City Harriers), Micheál Power (West Waterford)

U20 women: Sarah Healy (Blackrock), Emma O'Brien (Sli Cualann), Jodie McCann (Dublin City Harriers), Laura Nicholson (Bandon), Stephanie Cotter (West Muskerry), Sophie O'Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh)

Mixed Relay: John Travers (Donore Harriers), Paul Robinson (St Coca's), Claire Tarplee (St Coca's), Siofra Cleirigh Buttner (DSD)