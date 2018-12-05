Eliud Kipchoge and Caterine Ibarguen named IAAF athletes of the year

Both athletes have enjoyed success in 2018

Kenyan distance runner Eliud Kipchoge and Colombian long and triple jumper Caterine Ibarguen have been named male and female world athletes of the year.

The pair were honoured by the IAAF at a ceremony in Monaco.

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, who won three European sprint titles and relay gold at the Commonwealth Games, was nominated for the women's award.

Kipchoge, 34, won the London Marathon and set a world record of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds in Berlin.

His time in the German capital bettered that of compatriot Dennis Kimetto, whose 2:02.57 was also set in Berlin, in 2014.

Ibarguen, also 34, claimed claimed triple and long jump honours in the Central American and Caribbean Games, the Continental Cup and the Diamond League finals.

The Olympic champion was unbeaten in all eight of her triple jump competitions, ending the year with a world-leading mark of 14.96m in her specialist event and a national record of 6.93m in the long jump.

Sweden's 19-year-old pole vaulter Armand Duplantis won the men's rising star award while the women's award went to American 400m runner Sydney McLaughlin.