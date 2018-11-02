Ireland to host 2020 European Cross Country Championships

Ireland hosted the championships at Santry in 2009 when Britain's Hayley Yelling won the women's title

Ireland will host the European Cross Country Championships for a second time in December 2020 after successfully bidding for the event.

The championships will take place at the National Sports Campus in Dublin on Sunday, 13 December 2020.

Athletics Ireland previously hosted the European event at Santry in 2009 after staging the World Championships in 1979 and 2002.

Ireland's bid was presented to the European Athletics Council in Budapest.

"We look forward to working with Fingal County Council, Sport Ireland and RTE to ensure the event is a world class experience for both athletes and spectators," said Athletics Ireland chief executive Hamish Adams.