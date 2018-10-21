Eilish McColgan wins Great South Run on her debut

Media playback is not supported on this device Eilish McColgan and Chris Thompson win Great South Run titles

Eilish McColgan followed in her mother's footsteps to win the Great South Run.

In her debut, and her first time running competitively over 10km, the 27-year-old clocked up 54:43 in the 10-mile race, beating Steph Tweel and reigning champion Gemma Steel.

Mother Liz won the event twice - in 1995 and 1997.

In the men's race, Chris Thompson became the first athlete to win the event for a third time.

Thompson also beat his previous best time, the 37-year-old finishing in 46:56.

McColgan said: "I'm so happy. That was such a strange experience. I didn't know what to expect and to be honest that was probably what helped in a way.

"My mum said to me 'Don't look at your watch, don't look at times, just be competitive and race the other girls', and that's what I did today.

"I got to eight miles and when I caught back up with Steph I thought I could try and slow it down or just go for it and I felt really good.

"It was definitely a much more pleasant experience than maybe I was expecting."