Dame Kelly Holmes: 'Superb 2018 for Scottish athletes'

Laura Muir is the women's 1500m European champion after a successful 2018 season

The shortlist for the Scottish athlete of the year awards could have been double the length "and still been very credible", says double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes.

Track medallists Eilidh Doyle, Laura Muir and Jake Wightman, world long distance hill champion Charlotte Morgan and Commonwealth marathon bronze medallist Robbie Simpson are nominated.

Holmes says 2018 "has been a superb year for so many Scottish athletes".

"There's a lot of talent," she added.

Doyle, 31, took 4x400m relay bronze at the European Championships, while 25-year-old Muir ended the 2018 season as the world's top-ranked female 1500m runner.

Wightman, 24, earned Commonwealth and European bronze medals in the 1500m.

Zoey Clark, Maria Lyle, Mark Dry and Eilish McColgan also won international track and field medals this year, but missed out on nominations, as did Beth Dobbin and Chris O'Hare, who beat Scottish outdoor records across 200m and 1500m respectively.

Holmes will help present the award at the Glasgow ceremony on 3 November.