Belfast Half Marathon: Kipsang and Short secure wins

A delighted Geri Short is first to the finishing line in the women's race on Sunday

Kenyan Gideon Kipsang and local runner Geri Short earned victories in the Belfast Half Marathon on Sunday.

Kipsang successfully defended his men's title in a time of 1:07.45 with NI's Vincent McKenna second in 1:11.09 while Karol Duggan of Donegal was third.

Beechmount Harriers athlete Short clocked 1:26.33 as she won the women's race for the first time.

Ballymena Runners' Paula Worthington was second in 1.27.11 with Dub Running Club competitor Colette McCourt third.

Jim Corbett, Paul Hannon and Karol Doherty shared the winning prize for the Wheelchair race (winning time of 1.07.30).

