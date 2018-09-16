Eliud Kipchoge sets new marathon world record

Eliud Kipchoge
Kipchoge won marathon gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge has set a new marathon world record with a time of two hours, one minute 39 seconds in Berlin.

The 33-year-old took more than a minute off the previous best which was set by compatriot Dennis Kimetto when he ran 2:02:57 in Berlin in 2014.

"I lack words to describe this day," said Kipchoge. "I am really grateful, happy to smash the world record."

Kipchoge is regarded as one of the greatest marathon runners of all time.

He won the London Marathon for a third time earlier this year and is the Olympic champion over the distance.

"It was hard," Kipchoge added. "I ran my own race, I trusted my trainers, my programme and my coach. That's what pushed me in the last kilometres."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you