Eliud Kipchoge sets new marathon world record

Kipchoge won marathon gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge has set a new marathon world record with a time of two hours, one minute 39 seconds in Berlin.

The 33-year-old took more than a minute off the previous best which was set by compatriot Dennis Kimetto when he ran 2:02:57 in Berlin in 2014.

"I lack words to describe this day," said Kipchoge. "I am really grateful, happy to smash the world record."

Kipchoge is regarded as one of the greatest marathon runners of all time.

He won the London Marathon for a third time earlier this year and is the Olympic champion over the distance.

"It was hard," Kipchoge added. "I ran my own race, I trusted my trainers, my programme and my coach. That's what pushed me in the last kilometres."