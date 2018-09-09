Jake Wightman wins New York Fifth Avenue mile, with Neil Gourley third

Jake Wightman finished fourth in the Diamond League last week

Jake Wightman won the New York Fifth Avenue mile on Sunday, with fellow Scot Neil Gourley third.

Wightman, 24, took first place in the event for the first time, holding off two-time Olympic medallist Nick Willis of New Zealand with a time of 3:53:3.

It caps off a fine year for Wightman who won bronze in the 1500m at both the European Championships and the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Jenny Simpson won the women's race for a seventh time.