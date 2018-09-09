Great North Run 2018: Mo Farah wins for record fifth time

Mo Farah won a record fifth Great North Run in a course record of 59 minutes and 26 seconds on Sunday in Newcastle.

It was also Farah's fifth win in a row in the race, with New Zealand's Jake Robertson 31 seconds back in second.

London Marathon champion Vivian Cheruiyot from Kenya won the women's race for a second time in three years.

David Weir set a new course record to win the men's wheelchair race, with Poland's Martyna Snopek taking victory in the women's race.

