IAAF Continental Cup: Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith second in 100m

IAAF Continental Cup: Dina Asher-Smith second in 100m

IAAF Continental Cup Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic Dates: 8-9 September Coverage: BBC Red Button, Sport website and app, connected TV and iPlayer. Sat: 13:20-17:15: Day 1 events. Sun: 13:15-17:15: Final day

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith ended her season with a second-place finish in the women's 100m at the IAAF Continental Cup in the Czech Republic.

Asher-Smith clocked 11.16 seconds in Ostrava for Europe, with Marie-Josee Ta Lou from the Ivory Coast winning in 11.14 seconds for Africa.

Asher-Smith, 22, has won three European gold medals and Commonwealth bronze this year.

She later helped an all-British team finish second in the 4x100m relay.

Kristal Awuah, Bianca Williams, Imani Lansiquot and Asher-Smith clocked 42.55secs in the relay, as they finished almost half a second behind the Americas.

The two-day IAAF Continental Cup sees four teams - Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe - compete for points across a variety of events, with each region having two representatives in each event except for relays, when they field one team each.

Americas lead with 135 points after 19 events on day one, with Europe 12 points adrift in second.