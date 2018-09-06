Continental Cup: Europe pick nine Britons for Ostrava event

European champions Dina Asher-Smith (left). Bianca Williams (second left) and Imani Lansiquot (far right) will be joined by Ashleigh Nelson and Kristal Awuah in Europe's 4x100m squad in Ostrava

IAAF Continental Cup Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic Dates: 8-9 September Coverage: BBC Red Button, Sport website and app, connected TV and iPlayer, Sat: 13:20-17:15: Day 1 events. Sun: 13:15-17:15: Final day

Great Britain will have nine athletes, including five newly crowned European champions, in Europe's Continental Cup team in Ostrava this weekend.

Dina Asher-Smith runs in the 100m and 4x100m relay with fellow champions Bianca Williams and Imani Lansiquot.

In the men's events, Matthew Hudson-Smith runs in the 400m and the mixed 4x400m relay while Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake goes in the 200m.

The teams feature the top athletes from Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa.

The Continental Cup Held every four y ears

ears Replaces the World Cup for individual nations, an event GB twice finished runners-up in

for individual nations, an event GB twice finished runners-up in Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa each field teams drawn from their region

and each field teams drawn from their region Points for positions in each event.

in each event. Europe and Americas have dominated the first two events.

GB's European bronze medallist Shara Proctor lines up in the long jump for Europe

Asher-Smith will again be racing with Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands, who is also on the Europe team, but her main interest will be in trying to beat Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast.

Mitchell-Blake's European partner, Ramil Guliyev of Turkey, was a winner in Berlin and has a chance to score well against the Americas pairing of Panama's Alonso Edward and Ecuador's Alex Quinonez.

Britons Meghan Beesley and Shara Proctor, a bronze medallist at the European Championships in Berlin, also take part in the 400m hurdles and long jump respectively.

Kristal Awuah and Ashleigh Nelson are no strangers to international competition, having won bronze medals at the junior world championships this summer and will compete with Asher-Smith, Lansiquot and Williams in the 4x100m relay.

Europe's British contingent Dina Asher-Smith 100m, 4x100m relay Meghan Beesley 400m hurdles Matt Hudson-Smith 400m, Mixed 4x400m relay Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake 200m Shara Proctor Long jump Kristal Awuah, Imani Lansiquot, Ashleigh Nelson, Bianca Williams 4x100m relay