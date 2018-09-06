Eilidh Doyle set to join Scottish Athletics board

Doyle won a third Commonwealth Games silver medal earlier this year

Scotland's most decorated track and field athlete Eilidh Doyle is poised to join the board of Scottish Athletics.

The governing body will recommend Doyle's appointment as a non-executive director to their Annual General Meeting later this month.

Doyle, 31, added to her medal haul with a European bronze as part of Britain's 4x400m relay team last month, one of 16 she has won at major championships.

"I am keen to act as a voice for athletes," said the Perth-born Doyle.

"I am hoping I can really contribute and help guide the sport in Scotland. I want to add my knowledge and experience of top global competition to what is already a wide range of people deeply connected to the sport in various roles.

"From my point of view, I feel it's important to have involvement in what is going on with the sport as a whole. As athletes we tend to be purely involved in our own development and progress but I really want to see the sport flourish too.

"Hopefully being in this role I am able to give something back to a sport which has given me so much."

Doyle said she was not ready to retire after winning relay bronze in Berlin last month, adding to an individual World Indoors bronze and Commonwealth Games silver in the 400m hurdles this year.

Next year's European Indoor Championships will be held on a home track in Glasgow, with the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo also on the horizon.

Scottish Athletics chief executive Mark Munro says Doyle is "determined to go to Tokyo" and has moved her training base back to Scotland.

"It's brilliant having her back here to train," Munro told BBC Scotland. "She's a brilliant role model and will inspire the athletes round about her.

"It's a chance to help develop world-class athletes and support them. She'll be well supported."

Doyle will join Paralympian Jo Butterfield on the Scottish Athletics board, with her nomination set to be ratified at an AGM in Glasgow on 29 September.