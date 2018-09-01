BBC Sport - Laura Muir secures Diamond League 1500m title after win in Brussels finals
Muir secures Diamond League 1500m title
- From the section Athletics
Britain's Laura Muir adds a Diamond League 1500m title to her growing list of accomplishments with victory over a high-class field in Brussels.
