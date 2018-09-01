BBC Sport - Diamond League: Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto wins 3,000m after losing shoe
'The man with one shoe' wins 3,000m steeplechase
- From the section Athletics
Kenyan runner Conseslus Kipruto recovers from losing one of his shoes to win the 3,000m men's steeplechase race in the IAAF Diamond League in Zurich, Switzerland.
