BBC Sport - Diamond League: Dina Asher-Smith second in final 100m race of season
Asher-Smith second in final 100m race of season
- From the section Athletics
Britain's Dina Asher-Smith loses her last 100m race of the season, finishing second behind Ivory Coast's Murielle Ahoure at the Diamond League finals in Zurich.
