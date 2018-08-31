Laura Muir secures Diamond League 1500m title after win in Brussels finals

Media playback is not supported on this device Muir wins Diamond League 1500m title

Britain's Laura Muir added a Diamond League 1500m title to her growing list of accomplishments with victory over a high-class field in Brussels on Friday.

The European champion won in three minutes 58.49 seconds, ahead of American Shelby Houlihan and Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

"I was very heavy and even my arms were full of lactic acid, but I also felt very good," said the Scot, 25.

"With my positioning, I have learnt from my mistakes in the past."

The British record holder, who saw Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay build a formidable lead before hauling her in and taking the lead with just over 400m to go, added: "I did not want go too fast in the first half of the race."

There was a stunning performance from American Christian Coleman, who recorded the seventh fastest time ever as he won the 100m in 9.79 seconds, where Reece Prescod (9.99secs) was Britain's best finisher in fourth.

American Ronnie Baker was second and Jamaica's Yohan Blake third as Briton CJ Ujah came seventh.

"I got the trophy everyone was shooting for this season," said 22-year-old Coleman.

"Growing up and looking to the track and field competitions you dream from things like this. This was my best race of the season."

Shara Proctor took second place for Britain in the long jump with a leap of 6.70m, behind world champion Caterine Ibarguen (6.80).

Proctor's compatriots Lorraine Ugan and Jazmin Sawyers finished sixth and ninth respectively.

In the women's 200m, world champion Dafne Schippers finished second despite appearing to run out of her lane, as Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas took the win on the night and the Diamond League title.

Britain's Jake Wightman capped off a promising season - which saw him claim European and Commonwealth bronze - with fourth in the 800m while his compatriot Adam Hague finished ninth in the pole vault, which was won by Russian Timor Morgunov.

Portugal's Pedro Pablo Pichardo won in the triple jump, beating two-time Olympic champion Christian Taylor into second.

Ethiopia completed a top-three clean-sweep in the men's 5,000m as Selemon Barega won with the fourth-fastest time ever, crossing the line in 12:43.02.

Finals in 32 events were split between Thursday's meeting in Zurich and Friday's in Brussels, marking the climax to the Diamond League season, with athletes accruing points at the year's previous 12 meetings in order to qualify for the finals.

The winner of each final picked up a $50,000 (£39,000) prize.