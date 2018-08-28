Diamond League finals: Dina Asher-Smith goes for 100m title
-
- From the section Athletics
|Diamond League finals
|Dates & venues: 30 August, Zurich; 31 August, Brussels
|Coverage: Highlights - Saturday, 1 September, 13:15 BST on BBC One
Britain's Dina Asher-Smith will try to crown her season with the 100m Diamond League title in Zurich on Thursday.
Asher-Smith, 22, has won three European golds and Commonwealth bronze this year.
She will race against the Netherlands' Dafne Schippers, who will also run in the 200m final in Brussels on Friday.
Britons Reece Prescod and CJ Ujah face American Christian Coleman in the 100m, while Laura Muir and Laura Weightman are in the 1500m final.
The finals in 32 events are being split between Thursday's meeting in Zurich and Friday's in Brussels.
They mark the climax to the Diamond League season, with athletes accruing points at the year's previous 12 meetings in order to qualify for the finals.
There is a prize of $50,000 (£39,000) for each final winner.
Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake is part of an enticing 200m contest that pits American world leader and defending champion Noah Lyles against Turkey's world champion Ramil Guilyev.
Another Briton, Matt Hudson-Smith, is part of the 400m field.
Other British interest includes Lorraine Ugen, whose 7.05m effort in Birmingham is the best by a woman this year. She joins Shara Proctor and Jazmin Sawyers in the long jump.
Morgan Lake goes in the high jump, with Holly Bradshaw part of the pole vault competition.
Eilidh Doyle (400m hurdles), Jake Wightman (800m), Charlie Grice (1500m), Adam Hague (pole vault), Eilish McColgan and Melissa Courtney (both 5,000m) complete the British entries.
Elsewhere, 18-year-old Swede Armand Duplantis, who won the European title in Berlin with a vault of 6.05m that put him joint second on the all-time outdoor list, takes on France's seven-time Diamond League champion Renaud Lavillenie in the pole vault.
Norwegian world champion Karsten Warholm will take on Commonwealth Games gold medallist and 2017 winner Kyron McMaster in the 400m hurdles.
Britain's four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah won the 5,000m title last season, but is not present this year, having switched his attention to the marathon.
Diamond League finals schedule
Thursday, 30 August - Zurich
Men's 200m
Men's 400m
Men's 1500m
Men's 3,000m steeplechase
Men's 400m hurdles
Men's long jump
Men's shot put
Men's javelin
Women's 100m
Women's 800m
Women's 3,000/5,000m (to race over 5,000m)
Women's 400m hurdles
Women's high jump
Women's pole vault
Women's triple jump
Women's javelin
Friday, 31 August - Brussels
Men's 100m
Men's 800m
Men's 3,000/5,000 (to race over 5,000m)
Men's 110m hurdles
Men's high jump
Men's pole vault
Men's triple jump
Men's discus throw
Women's 200m
Women's 400m
Women's 1500m
Women's 3,000m steeplechase
Women's 100m hurdles
Women's long jump
Women's shot put (30 Aug)
Women's discus throw