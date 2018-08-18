BBC Sport - Birmingham Grand Prix: Great Britain's Reece Prescod runner-up in 100m photo-finish
GB's Prescod second in 100m photo-finish
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's Reece Prescod finishes second in the men's 100m at the Birmingham Grand Prix after USA's Christian Coleman takes victory in a photo-finish.
WATCH MORE: Asher-Smith second to Miller-Uibo in 200m
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired