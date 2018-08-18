BBC Sport - Birmingham Grand Prix: Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith finishes second in 200m
Asher-Smith second to Miller-Uibo in 200m
Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith finishes second behind Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo who takes victory in the women's 200m in Birmingham.
