BBC Sport - Birmingham Grand Prix: Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith finishes second in 200m

Asher-Smith second to Miller-Uibo in 200m

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith finishes second behind Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo who takes victory in the women's 200m in Birmingham.

Available to UK users only.

