Diamond League Birmingham: Dina Asher-Smith to take on world's best

Dina Asher-Smith faces the three women who beat her into fourth at last year's World Championship final

Diamond League Birmingham Venue: Alexander Stadium, Birmingham Date: Sat 18 Aug Coverage: 13:15-16:30 BBC One

Britain's triple European champion Dina Asher-Smith will take on three of the world's best sprinters in Saturday's Diamond League event in Birmingham.

The 1-2-3 from last year's World Championships - Dafne Schippers, Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Shaunae Miller-Uibo - will face Asher-Smith in the 200m.

Britain's Zharnel Hughes and Matt Hudson-Smith, gold medallists in Berlin, are also in action, while former Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford makes his final competitive appearance.

Laura Muir, the 1500m champion, will try to beat the British 1,000m record.

Asher-Smith, 22, won gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at this month's European Championships.

"When we were out there, we were in a bit of a bubble, so we didn't actually know the impact it has had on the nation," she said.

"So to come back and to kind of understand that and be chased for some many things, this week has been great."

Hughes, the European 100m champion, will race against American Noah Lyles, the fastest athlete in the world this year at 100m and 200m, and world indoor 60m champion Christian Coleman.

"I'm not there to make up the numbers," said 23-year-old Hughes. "With the quality of the guys in the race, I'll be looking to run a really great time."

He will also face the three athletes - Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Chijindu Ujah and Adam Gemili - who partnered him to 4x100m gold in Berlin.

Lyles, who has never raced in Britain, said: "It makes me feel confident that we have all these athletes who are becoming big names and starting to run fast times, face off against each other."

Hudson-Smith, the European 400m champion, faces Americans Paul Dedwo and Fred Kerley, both of whom have posted quicker times than him this season.

Muir is aiming to beat Dame Kelly Holmes' 14-year-old 1,000m British record of two minutes 32.55 seconds in a race also containing compatriots Jemma Reekie, Katie Snowden and Adelle Tracey.

Heptathlon silver medallist Katarina Johnson-Thompson faces fellow Britons Lorraine Ugen, Jazmin Sawyers and Shara Proctor in the long jump.