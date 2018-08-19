BBC Sport - Aled Sion Davies: 'The first year my disability has held me back'

'The first year my disability held me back'

Paralympic champion Aled Sion Davies says he has had a "psychologically tough" year.

The F42 discus and shot put thrower will defend his titles at the World Para Athletics European Championships in Berlin next week, but does not consider himself the favourite.

The 27-year-old - who has not lost at a Paralympics, World or European Championships since 2012 - is aiming to compete alongside able-bodied athletes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

But he admits the step-up has been much harder than he thought.

