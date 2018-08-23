Laura Muir says Glasgow is becoming an 'iconic' host city

Media playback is not supported on this device 'You can make it to world level from Scotland'

Glasgow is becoming an "iconic city" for hosting major sporting events, says European champion Laura Muir.

As well as hosting the European Championships, the city staged the 2014 Commonwealth Games, as well as the gymnastic and badminton worlds.

And Muir, who won 1500m athletics gold in August, believes that can help create the next generation of athletes.

"We've seen Glasgow hosting so many big events, not just sporting but music festivals too," said Muir.

Glasgow has also held a track cycling world cup in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and tennis' Davis Cup is about to return to the city for a third time.

And next year, the European Indoor Athletics Championship will be held at the Emirates Arena.

Veterinary graduate Muir will defend her titles in both the 1500m and 3,000m next March at a venue she is very familiar with.

"This track at the Emirates Arena is where I come to train day in, day out and I really see it as my home turf," the 25-year-old said.

"So to come here for such a big championships as Glasgow 2019 it's so exciting. The crowd can get so close to the track and there's always a good atmosphere in here."