Laura Muir: European champion says it's important Scottish kids see her train

Laura Muir believes her European Championships success proves "you really can do it" at international level while being based in Scotland.

The double European indoor champion claimed 1500m gold in Berlin on Sunday.

The 25-year-old says having 17 Scots at the championships shows the strength of the sport in Scotland and that she has no plans to leave Glasgow while she bids for further international titles.

"I'm based in Glasgow so kids can see me training," Muir told BBC Scotland.

"I race at some of the same competitions as they do and it's really important they see I'm just like them, I train in the same places, I'm just around the corner.

"I was out for a run this morning and lost count of the people saying well done. It's nice for them to see you can make it at a world-class level living in Scotland."

Unlike many of her Scotland and GB counterparts, who are based in Loughborough and Bath, Muir remains in the city where she recently graduated with a veterinary degree.

Of the five Scots who won medals in Berlin, Zoey Clark is the only other based north of the border, with the 4x400m bronze medallist still training in her native Aberdeen.

Her relay team-mate Eilidh Doyle trains at Bath University, 5,000m silver medallist Eilish McColgan is based in Manchester, and Jake Wightman, who took bronze in the men's 1500m, lives in London.

Muir has returned home briefly to preview the European Indoor Championships being held in Glasgow in 200 days, before heading to Birmingham to compete in this weekend's Grand Prix event.

She will attempt to break Dame Kelly Holmes' long-standing 1000m British records at the Alexander Stadium.