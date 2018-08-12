BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Dina Asher-Smith 'works hard' to anchor GB to relay gold
Asher-Smith 'works hard' to anchor GB to relay gold
Dina Asher-Smith surges away from the field to lead GB women to 4x100m relay glory and become the first British women to win three gold medals at the same European Championships.
