BBC Sport - European Championships: GB's Eilish McColgan wins 5,000m silver after rival stops early
McColgan snaps up 5,000m silver after rival stops a lap early
- From the section Athletics
Israel's Lonah Salpeter mistakenly stops running a lap early when in second place in the women's 5,000m and Britain's Eilish McColgan charges through to snap up silver behind Dutch winner Sifan Hassan.
European Championships 2018
