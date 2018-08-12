European Championships 2018: Laura Muir wins 1500m to land first major outdoor title

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app

Laura Muir won her first major outdoor title with a masterful display in the 1500m final at the European Championships in Berlin.

The 25-year-old made a brave break with 900 metres to go and held on to finish in four minutes 02.32 seconds.

Poland's Sofia Ennaoui finished fast to take silver (4:03.08) and Briton Laura Weightman claimed the bronze (4:03.75).

Earlier, Great Britain's 4x100m relay teams both qualified impressively for Sunday's finals.

