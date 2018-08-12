BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Laura Muir hits front early to win GB's first ever 1500m gold
Muir powers to 1500m gold to win first major outdoor title
Laura Muir hits the front with 900m to go and blows the field apart on her way to Great Britain's first gold in the 1500m at the European Championships in Berlin.
