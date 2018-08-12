BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: 'Germany are down!' - Changeover chaos in 4x100m relay
'Germany are down!' - Changeover chaos in 4x100m relay
- From the section Athletics
Germany's Lucas Jakubczyk and Julian Reus run into trouble in their changeover during the 4x100m relay semi-final which results in a nasty fall at the European Championships.
