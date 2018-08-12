European Championships 2018: Ciara Mageean fourth in 1500m final in Berlin

Media playback is not supported on this device European Championships 2018: Laura Muir hits front early to win GB's first ever 1500m gold

Portaferry athlete Ciara Mageean had to settle for fourth in the women's 1500m final at the European Championships.

As Laura Muir won gold, Mageean looked set to repeat her bronze medal from 2016 but was unable to overhaul another Briton Laura Weightman.

British star Muir took gold in four minutes 2.32 seconds after taking a big lead on the second lap.

Poland's Sofia Ennanoui won silver in 4:03.08 with Weightman (4:03.75) edging out Mageean (4:04.63) for bronze.

After giving her "absolute all" in Sunday's final, Ireland athlete Mageean, 26, had to interrupt a live RTE interview after being sick.

"I gave it everything out there and I just fell short," said a disappointed Mageean.

"I'm proud to be able to go out there and give everything in an Irish vest."

The county Down woman said she hasn't been surprised by Muir's decision to take control of the race on the second lap but admitted that she had "let too much of a gap develop. A lesson learned".

But while Muir backed up her favouritism after finishing fourth at last year's World Championships, Mageean looked set to clinch a medal as Weightman appeared to be spent with 150 metres to go.

However, the Steve Cram-coached athlete called upon extra reserves of strength down the finishing straight to finish almost a second ahead of the Northern Ireland woman, who was unable to summon up a finishing kick.

"I felt like it (a bronze medal) was in my grasp. I gave it one hell of an effort. Sadly it wasn't enough," added the Irishwoman.