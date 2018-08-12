BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Volha Mazuronak wins marathon despite nosebleed
Watch: Runner suffers nosebleed before winning marathon
Watch as Volha Mazuronak battles a nosebleed before going on to win gold for Belarus in the women's marathon.
WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES
