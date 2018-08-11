BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: GB's 4x400m women's relay team win bronze
GB win bronze behind 'brilliant' Poland in 4x400m
Watch as Eilidh Doyle brings home the bronze medal for GB's 4x400m relay team behind a 'brilliant' Poland quartet.
