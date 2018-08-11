BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Men's GB 4x400m relay team win silver behind Germany
Rooney anchors GB to 4x400m silver
- From the section Athletics
Watch as Martyn Rooney overtakes Spain's Bruno Hortelano on the home straight to win silver for GB's 4x400m relay team.
WATCH MORE:Asher-Smith claims Euro sprint double with 'astonishing' run
Available to UK users only.
European Championships 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired