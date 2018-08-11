BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen makes history with 5,000m gold
Norwegian teenager makes history with 5,000m gold
Athletics
Norwegian 17-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen beats his older brother to win the 5,000m European gold, becoming the first athlete to take the 1500m and 5,000m double.
WATCH MORE: 'You are kidding me!' - Wightman gets bronze as teenager wins gold
