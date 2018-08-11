European Championships: Eilidh Doyle 'not ready' to retire

Media playback is not supported on this device European Championships 2018: GB's 4x400m women's relay team win bronze

Scotland's most decorated track and field athlete Eilidh Doyle is not ready to "call it a day" after helping GB to 4x400m European Championships bronze.

Doyle, 31, anchored the British team, led out by compatriot Zoey Clark, to third place in Berlin on Saturday.

She is eager to continue competing, citing next year's European Athletics Indoor Championships on home soil in Glasgow as a major target.

"I just love what I do. I love going to championships," Doyle said.

"And there's that extra competition next year that's going to be in Glasgow, so I'd love to try and be part of that. The door is definitely not closed yet."

An Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth medallist, Doyle finished a disappointing last place in Friday's 400m hurdles final.

She was delighted to bounce back from one of her poorest hurdles finals by propelling GB to a podium finish a day later.

"It was great to get another chance to step out onto that track and win a medal," she told BBC Scotland.

"My season's still not quite finished yet, I'm going to be in Birmingham next weekend [for the Muller Grand Prix] and then I'll have my break.

"There's always something - when one championship ends, another one is round the corner. There's never really a time when you want to call it a day. I'm still here for the meantime anyway."