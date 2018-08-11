European Championships 2018: Dina Asher-Smith achieves sprint double with 200m win

Media playback is not supported on this device Asher-Smith claims Euro sprint double with 'astonishing' run

Athletics European Championships Venue: Olympic Stadium, Berlin. Dates: 7-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith completed a European Championships sprint double with a stunning victory in the 200m final in Berlin.

The 22-year-old, who broke her own British record to win the 100m, did so once again in the 200m as she left world champion Dafne Schippers trailing to take gold in 21.89 seconds.

Her team-mate Shara Proctor took bronze in the women's long jump.

Britain's men won 4x400m relay silver before the women's quartet took bronze.

Laviai Nielsen, 22, finished fourth in the women's 400m final.

The London 2012 volunteer, who helped Great Britain win world 4x400m silver last year but was not part of the relay team on Saturday night, clocked 51.21 secs, with Poland's Justyna Ersetic-Swiety winning gold in 50.41 secs.

Britons Marc Scott (sixth), Chris Thompson (10th) and Ben Connor (12th) failed to challenge for medals in the 5,000m final which was won by 17-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen, with his brother Henrik - 10 years Jakob's senior- taking silver.

The Norwegian had become the youngest ever European champion when he won the 1500m on Friday.

Media playback is not supported on this device European Championships 2018: Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen makes history with 5000m gold

'This is new territory for me'

Asher-Smith kept her treble bid alive with an impressive win in the 200m final, as she became the first woman to dip under 22 seconds this year.

She is also now the fourth woman to have achieved the sprint double after Schippers (2014), Poland's Irena Szewinska (1974) and legendary Dutch sprinter Fanny Blankers-Koen (1950).

Inspired to try athletics? Find out how to get into athletics with our special guide.

"It's joy and also a shock," Asher-Smith, who will bid to win her third gold in the 4x100m relay final on Sunday. told BBC Sport.

"Things in my life don't normally go to plan. I crossed the line and thought, 'I've won'. I looked at the time and couldn't believe it.

"This is completely new territory for me. I looked at those who had run sub-22 and used it as motivation - I've now done it. It is down to all of coach John Blackie's hard work, focus and dedication since I was eight. It's testament to his own skills."

Silver medallist Schippers clocked a season's best of 22.14 secs in second and fellow Dutch athlete Jamile Samuel took bronze in 22.37 secs.

Asher-Smith's team-mate Bianca Williams was sixth (22.88 secs) with British champion Beth Dobbin seventh (22.93 secs).

'That was amazing' - analysis

Dina Asher-Smith will now hope to add 4x100m relay gold at the European Championships

Michael Johnson, four-time Olympic gold medallist on BBC TV

That was a fantastic race, faster than we expected given the conditions. We all expected Dina to go under 22 seconds, and now she's done that.

When Dina got going, she was already up on Samuel on the outside and she came off the bend with a fantastic lead.

She's so confident now. We can say now, at this point, she's mastered this 200m event. That was amazing.